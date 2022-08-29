NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – La Plata County will try out a four-day work week. Starting Sept. 12, the county clerk and recorder’s office will be only on Monday through Thursday as the county launches a new pilot program. That schedule will run through the end of the year.
The county will then review the program to see if it wants to adopt a four-day work week permanently starting in 2023. La Plata officials say several other counties and school districts in Colorado are already on a four-day work week.