DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office building located at 238 Girard St. in Durango, Colorado, will be closed on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5 until noon for staff training. The sheriff’s office says the office closure will not effect 911 services or law enforcement operations.

Administrative staff will be going through Colorado Certified Records Network training. The staff members will be CCRN accredited after the training. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office buildings will reopen with normal hours beginning on Monday, May 8.