DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – La Plata County is asking senior residents for feedback on senior services. County officials have created a survey for the elder community to fill out. However, all county residents are invited to weigh in regardless of age.
The results will be used to remodel the Durango-La Plata County Senior Center and the services offered to current and future users. The survey is open until November 18. To fill out the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PFQYPLB