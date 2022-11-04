DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – La Plata County is asking senior residents for feedback on senior services. County officials have created a survey for the elder community to fill out. However, all county residents are invited to weigh in regardless of age.

The results will be used to remodel the Durango-La Plata County Senior Center and the services offered to current and future users. The survey is open until November 18. To fill out the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PFQYPLB