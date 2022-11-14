NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final phase of a project to restore the Rio Fernando de Taos in northern New Mexico is underway. The La Jara Wetland Restoration Project aims to restore the river by connecting it back to floodplains in the area.

Officials say the project will improve stream quality, reduce soil erosion, and help reduce flooding. “We’re spreading the water out, we’re letting it infiltrate into the wetland, and then it will be released slowly later through the year and that’ll improve the quantity of the water downstream, which is a big problem on the Rio Fernando because we see it dry up for most of the year and there’s actually no water,” says Steven Fry of Amigos Bravos. “So we’re trying to improve the storage at the headwaters and have it be released throughout the summer.”

The project is expected to be finished in June.