NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Junior ROTC cadets from La Cueva took part in a national competition in Washington D.C.

Aiden Stephenson, Sasha Palko, Walter Zacherl, and Emily Schmidt tested their knowledge in math, science, language arts, and current events during the JROTC Academic Bowl Championship late last month.

They won the first two rounds but lost in the quarterfinals.

They were the only program in New Mexico to compete, and only one of eight Marine JROTC teams to advance to D.C.