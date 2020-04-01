1  of  2
KRWG to offer on-air lessons for elementary students

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – KRWG, Las Cruces’ PBS affiliate on the New Mexico State University campus, announced Wednesday they are partnering with New Mexico PBS, Albuquerque Public Schools, and KENW to air a broadcast initiative that will support and encourage at-home learning for K-5 and their families.

The lessons will be broadcast on KRWG channel 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning April 6. The schedule will include kindergarten through first grade from 8-9 a.m., English Language Development from 9-10 a.m., second and third grade from 10-11 a.m., and fourth and fifth grade from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The broadcasts will continue every week through the end of the regular school year schedule. More information is available on the KRWG website.

