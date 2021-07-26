KRQE Newsfeed: UNM mask mandate, Helping veterans, Dry weather Monday morning, Navajo Nation water access, Bike Days

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] UNM reinstating mask mandate for Health Science Center buildings – The reinstatement of mask mandates is kicking up across the United States. Starting Monday, people in all of the University of New Mexico’s Health Sciences Center will have to start wearing masks again due to the widespread Delta-variant. Spokesperson Mark Rudi says this move is a way to help stop the potential spread of COVID-19 as faculty, staff and students move between clinical and other educational areas. The new mandate does not apply to other areas of the UNM campus.

[2] Albuquerque group recognized for helping veterans during pandemic – A group from Albuquerque is being recognized for helping veterans during the pandemic. The Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter from Kirtland Air Force Base has been named the 2020 Small Chapter of The Year. The honor mentions the group’s launch of its “Shopping Angels” program in which they bought and delivered groceries for elderly and immuno-compromised veterans.

{3] Dry weather for most of New Mexico Monday morning – Monday morning is dry for most of the state, with only a couple of showers ending in the Sacramento Mountains. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the afternoon, growing in place for a few hours, and moving northward during the late afternoon and evening.

[4] College student partners with company to improve water access in Navajo Nation – A 21-year-old Standford student from the Navajo Nation is teaming up with a popular water bottle company to improve access to water on the reservation. Jaden Redhair is a senior at Stanford majoring in graphic design. His skills grabbed the attention of Nalgene. They asked him to design this water bottle that features Monument Valley. The bottles sell for $15 each with $5 going toward nonprofits that are dedicated to improving water access to the Navajo Nation.

[5] Guardians of the Children, B2B Brewery partner for Bike Days – Many local kids in need of school supplies will soon be getting help after a nonprofit partnered with B2B Garden Brewery for a unique fundraiser. Guardians of the Children hosted a fundraiser for the “Bike Days” event. The group’s mission is to assist kids through the court process who have been abused and to make sure they don’t fall through the cracks in the judicial system. The fund raised will help buy school supplies.