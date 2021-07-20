KRQE Newsfeed: Stolen items from dance group, Denied funding, Historic house, Baby hippo

Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] $15k-$20k worth of items stolen from dance group visiting Albuquerque – The Acoma Buffalo Dance Group was the target of thieves in Albuquerque over the weekend. The group was about to head back home and found that all of their dance items had been stolen from their truck outside the Hampton Inn by the airport. The bag contained jewelry dress, moccasins and more. Most of the pieces had been handed down through generations to each dancer. The Albuquerque Police Department investigators are still looking for any surveillance video that may have caught what happened.

[2] Albuquerque hearing officer denies Manny Gonzales’ appeal for public financing – An appeal from Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales’ for more than $600,000 in pubic financing has been denied. The Albuquerque City Clerk’s Office originally denied the Gonzales mayoral campaign funding after ruling that several contributions handed in were fraudulent. Monday, city hearing officer Rip Harwood says he upheld that ruling based on the fact that Gonzales admitted that many of the submissions were forged. The Gonzales campaign can still choose to fight the ruling in court.

[3] Mostly sunny and dry Tuesday morning – Tuesday morning is mostly sunny, hazy and dry. Eastern New Mexico will stay dry Tuesday, but showers and storms will increase along and west of the central mountain chain. The storms will move southwest off of the high terrain during the evening.

[4] Neighborhood association wants dilapidated home torn down – The city’s code enforcement team will be looking at a historical Albuquerque home after neighbors say they want something done about it. The neighborhood association says the abandoned home near Arno and Pacific is an eyesore and safety concern. They’re now asking the city to tear it down, but they worry that since the home is designated as culturally significant it could prevent the city from stepping in. The city says before they consider condemning and demolishing the home, they will first work with the property owner to correct any violations.

[5] BioPark’s Karen the Hippo gives birth – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is welcoming a new member. Karen the Nile hippopotamus gave birth Monday to a healthy 45-pound calf. Zoo guests were actually able to watch the birth as it happened in the hippo pool. Karen’s pregnancy was surprising considering she was on birth control. Zookeepers will not be able to tell the sex of the baby until it starts moving around outside the water.