KRQE Newsfeed: Still searching, Unexpected pull-over, Storms expected, Lobo season tickets, Flamenco returns

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Whereabouts of 4th of July murder suspect unknown – Albuquerque police are still looking for the man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend during a Fourth of July celebration. According to court documents, the sister of Francisco Robles told investigators her brother is homeless and has a drug problem. She also said during a family gathering, Robles attacked Javier Gandarilla and killed him. Reports also show that Robles said he was on the run after killing two people in Mexico, where he is from. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Robles.

[2] Albuquerque man pulled over with no pants on – New Mexico State Police recently pulled over a man in Albuquerque and could not believe what they saw. It happened in June on I-25 and San Mateo. Police say Matthew Glaser took them on a seven-mile chase. When officers were finally able to pull him over, he came out with his hands up, and only wearing a tank top. Glaser never said why he wasn’t wearing pants when he was pulled over. He’s charged with aggravated fleeing of an officer, speeding, and failure to maintain a traffic lane.

[3] Storms expected in northern, western New Mexico – More clouds will move into northwest New Mexico by midday, and showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains during the afternoon. Storms will also slowly move south/southeast.

[4] Some Lobo basketball season ticket holders asked to pay an additional fee – A die-hard Lobo fan may not renew his season tickets after the University of New Mexico upped the price of his seat. Ted Maes says UNM told him for one of the seats, it required an additional fee of $500. He says that’s on top of the $1,500 he already pays for the three seats. UNM says some seats have an additional fee which helps support athletic scholarships. In total, UNM says there are about 100 seats similar to Maez’s that require the extra fee.

[5] Festival Flamenco returns with in-person performances – The 34th Festival Flamenco Albuquerque is returning with in-person shows. There will be five main stage shows at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. There will also be three late-night shows at the Tablao Flamenco at Hotel Albuquerque.