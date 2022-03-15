Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Shooting in Albuquerque Foothills leaves 2 dead, 4 injured – Albuquerque Police say a suspect is among two people killed in a Monday afternoon shooting that left four others injured, including two Albuquerque Police officers. APD says the two officers who shot and killed the suspect are expected to be OK. At a news conference Monday, APD Chief Harold Medina says in total, six people were shot in the incident. They include a male suspect and a female victim who were killed; two male APD officers and two other civilians — one man and one woman — who all sustained non-life threating injuries.

[2] Experienced Albuquerque educators disappointed by recent raise – New Mexico teachers are celebrating after getting a 20 percent pay raise, but some of the state’s most experienced educators say they still got the short end of the stick. The Governor signed a series of education bills earlier this month, including one raising educator salaries by an average of 20-percent. It will increase minimum teacher pay to $50,000, with $10,000 increases for each teaching level. Ellen Bernstein, the President of the Albuquerque Teacher’s Federation says, some of the most experienced teachers won’t see the full $10,000.

[3] Warmer and quieter ahead of next storm – Tuesday morning is colder, quiet and clear. We’ll be very chilly Tuesday morning, but with dry air and high pressure overhead today, temperatures will warm up into the 60s and 70s. Today will be sunny for all with lighter winds. Winds will be variable at 5-15 mph in the lower elevations, and around 15-25 mph in the mountain terrain and central highlands.

[4] Senator Martin Heinrich fighting to prevent the closure of veteran’s health clinics – Senator Martin Heinrich says he’s fighting to prevent the closure of four veteran’s health clinics in New Mexico. The closures affect community-based outpatient clinics in rural areas. This includes in Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton and Espanola. New Mexico Veterans Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sonya Smith says it’s because of declining populations or usage.

[5] City in works to bring education center to Foothills – The city is looking to bring a new educational center to Albuquerque. The city is looking to bring it to the Elena Gallegos open space in the foothills, in hopes of bringing younger people into the area. It would have attractions, including a classroom, a small playground, and a small coffee bar. The city says it would be similar in design to the Valle del Oro center in the south valley. The city’s recent feasibility study found six possible locations. The two top contenders are the Pino Trail and the Cottonwood Springs trailhead.