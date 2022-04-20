Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD, NMSP search for convicted sex offender who cut off ankle monitor – A state-wide manhunt is underway for a sex offender who is on the run. George Tice was released on parole in February, but last weekend he cut off his ankle monitor and took off. His victim, who was his stepdaughter, says she warned authorities this would happen. She says she even urged the parole board not to release him at every parole hearing since his 2011 conviction.

[2] Civil rights activists demanding answers after Las Cruces police shooting – Civil rights activists are demanding answers after Las Cruces Police officers shot and killed a 75-year old woman with dementia in her own home. Police say they responded to a call on Saturday night about a woman armed with a knife who was making death threats to another person in the home. According to police the incident resulted in an officer firing at least one round at the woman, she died at the scene. The Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force is investigating.

[3] Gusty winds Wednesday, but brief break on the way – Winds have stayed strong through Tuesday night in the central mountain chain, with 40-50 mph wind gusts Wednesday morning around the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Sacramento Mountains. Wind advisories are in effect until midday for these areas. A wind advisory will be in effect until 5 PM for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and central highlands, as westerly winds will gust up to 50 mph. The rest of the state will see wind gusts of 30-45 mph. All of the state will be under elevated fire danger today. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm this afternoon, with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

[4] Attorney general focusing on cases of missing and murdered indigenous New Mexicans – State Attorney General Hector Balderas is focusing more on cases of missing and murdered indigenous New Mexicans. Balderas says part of the problem is that cases often get shuffled from one agency to another, leaving families with no one to keep them updated. Balderas is now assigning agents and advocates to those cases and calling on the legislature to put up more funding towards this issue.

[5] Science teacher in Loving recognized with prestigious award – A science teacher from Lovington has been awarded the prestigious Milken Award. Tyler Finch received the award and a $25,000 check from his innovation and creativity in motivating his students. The Milken Educator Awards celebrate the teaching profession and inspires young people to become educators. Finch also coaches football and track in Lovington.