KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe Obelisk, Cannabis businesses, Hot temperatures, COVID vaccine, Juneteenth

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Hispanic group sues Santa Fe mayor over destroyed obelisk – Santa Fe’s mayor is defending his decision to remove the remains of the obelisk from the Santa Fe plaza. In October a mob of protesters toppled the monument. The group, Union Protectiva de Santa Fe is suing the mayor, saying he violated a state preservation law by allowing the destruction of a monument celebrating Hispanic veterans. Mayor Webber says the city is going through the proper process of organizing community discussions about what to do with the obelisk.

[2] Albuquerque city council votes against medical dispensary zone restrictions – Albuquerque city councilors have voted against restricting where recreational cannabis businesses can operate. Mayor Tim Keller introduced zoning changes that would keep those businesses away from main streets like Central and religious institutions.

[3] – Dry, hot temperatures continue – Clouds will clear through the morning, and temperatures will heat up quickly. It’s going to be another hot day, with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s for most.

[4] Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes is underway, but some worry about scams – The state’s Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes encouraging New Mexicans to get vaccinated is underway. Some are wondering if they’re getting scammed. The state started texting people to opt-in for their chance to win cash and other prizes, but some are not sure if the messages are real or not. The NMDOH says they are. NMDOH says if you do receive a text, type “YES.” They also say the text will not ask for any personal information.

[5] City of Albuquerque holds Juneteenth Celebration – Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off at Civic Plaza Friday. On Thursday, President Biden signed legislation, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.