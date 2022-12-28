Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. This comes weeks after Rio Rancho’s Cabezon neighborhood was targeted overnight. RPD say they are considering the similarities between the two incidents, but can’t say if there is a connection.

[2] Supply chain issues causing Albuquerque streetlights to go unfixed – Police say streetlights played a role in an early morning pedestrian crash Monday that left one man dead. A small Honda SUV hit a pedestrian on the I-25 frontage road south of Tramway at Eagle Rock. According to officers, the street lights were out, making the area very dark. The city says the streetlights have been out for some time due to copper theft. A spokesperson says supply chain issues have also caused long delays. They say getting equipment is taking as long as six months to a year.

[3] Snow and rain moves into New Mexico Wednesday – Rain and snow is crossing New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona this morning as the next winter storm approaches the Rockies. Snow and rain will be possible through Thursday, and even the Metro may see some snow late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snowfall totals in the mountains will range from 5-15″ in New Mexico and up to two feet in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until Thursday morning.

[4] Trash collection halted for New Year’s – The Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling or large items on New Year’s day. The department will be back collecting as normal on January 2nd. The main administrative office will not be reopening until January 3rd.

[5] ‘Take a Ride on Us’ offers New Year’s Uber discount code – Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and other partners will offer safe ride options starting at noon Friday, December 30 until midnight Monday, January 2. The “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer an Uber credit of up to $10 off per ride for 1,500 rides. The credit is valid for two rides per person with the code NYE22. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.