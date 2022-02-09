Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Officers take new approach to organized retail crime – More than a dozen people are behind bars after investigators recovered three stolen vehicles and around $5,000 in stolen merchandise during a targeted crime operation. Lawmakers want to create harsher penalties for people committing crimes like this. Police say they’re seeing violent repeat offenders sometimes armed with guns and bulletproof vests. State lawmaker Bill Rehm proposed House Bill 29 targeting organized retail crime and proposing harsher penalties that bill has now stalled. Rehm says the clock is ticking on making this happen and a proposed tough on crime initiative seems less likely to make it into law.

{2] Darian Bashir sentenced to life in prison for UNM student’s murder – The man who killed a University of New Mexico baseball player outside of a Nob Hill bar is starting his life sentence in prison after apologizing to the victim’s family in court. Darian Bashir was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing 23-year-old Jackson Weller in 2019 following an argument. Bashir will be eligible for parole in 33 years. Bashir was also recently convicted of firing shots from a car into a neighborhood and he still faces trial for shooting a man in the stomach outside of a downtown bar.

[3] Warming through Friday before weekend cool down – It is a cold morning across the state, but temperatures will be nice and mild by the afternoon. Dress in layers, as highs will climb into the 50s and 60s for most of the state, with 40s in the northern high terrain and upper Rio Grande Valley.

[4] Albuquerque experiencing record sales price increase for homes – Some realtors in Albuquerque say the last several years have been the most competitive for single-family homes. The number of homes selling for more than $700,000, doubled to about 600 from 2020 to 2021. However, the average home sales price in the metro is much lower at $336,000 and the average buyers are the ones being hit hardest by the price surge. Realtors encourage anyone on the fence about buying to act fast as interest rates are expected to rise this year.

[5] New community center opens in southeast Albuquerque – A new community center is providing new opportunities to one Albuquerque neighborhood. The $5.6 million Singing Arrow Community Center sits on the eastern side of Singing Arrow Park. City leaders are hoping it will bring the surrounding neighborhoods together.