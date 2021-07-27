KRQE Newsfeed: Reentry guidelines, Stadium proposals, Scattered showers, Downtown cleanup, Up for auction

Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] Under new PED mask guidelines, school districts mull over enforcement – The New Mexico Public Education Department has decided that middle and high school students and staff who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask. However, elementary students, elementary teachers, unvaccinated upper-level students and staff will have to wear masks. School districts will have to decide how they will know who is and isn’t vaccinated. They will also have to come up with punishments for any unvaccinated students not following the mask policy. They are not allowed to suspend or expel students for violating mask requirements.

[2] City faces property buyouts for downtown United stadium sites – A plan to build a brand new stadium for New Mexico United soccer is in the works with two preferred sites in mind. Those sites are at Coal Ave. and Broadway Blvd and Second St. and Iron Ave. Stadium costs are estimated between about $71 million and $84 million

[3] Scattered showers for parts of New Mexico Tuesday morning – There are some scattered showers and weak thunderstorms south of I-40 Tuesday morning. These are moving slow, dropping light to moderate rain. They will dissipate throughout the morning commute by around 9 a.m.

[4] City of Albuquerque ramping up cleanup efforts downtown – The City of Albuquerque is ramping up efforts to clean the downtown area. Starting August 1, the city is dedicating a litter crew and a graffiti crew to clean up downtown streets and alleyways. They will also add a street sweeper to target alleys Saturday and Sunday mornings. Businesses say that’s when trash builds up the most. Businesses owners also say they hope the cleanup will bring people back to the area.

[5] Alleged Billy the Kid murder weapon up for auction – The gun said to have killed Billy the Kid is going up for auction. Billy the Kid had been on the run for three months when Lincoln County Sheriff Pat Garrett is said to have hidden in a dark bedroom, shooting him in the chest in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. The single-action revolver Garrett used will be offered up at Bonhams Auction House on August 27 in Los Angeles.