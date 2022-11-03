Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] President Biden to visit Albuquerque – President Biden will be paying a visit to New Mexico with multiple events planned in Albuquerque. First, the president and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be at the CNM Student Resource Center at 12:30 p.m. to speak on higher education in New Mexico. They’ll then hold a rally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Ted M. Gallegos Community Center. Closures are planned for stretches of I-25 and I-40, including through the Big-I. From early afternoon until about 7:00 p.m., APD suggests staying off the roads south of I-40. If you need to cross the river, they recommend using the crossings at Montaño and farther north.

[2] Albuquerque agrees to pay millions in unequal pay lawsuit – A group of female employees will be getting $17 million from the city after suing for unequal pay. The class action lawsuit claims the women have the same skills and qualifications as their male counterparts, but earned sometimes as much as $6 less per hour. In the settlement the city agreed to, the plaintiffs named in the suit will each receive full back-pay as far back as 2013.

[3] Rain, snow, strong winds, and cooler temperatures Thursday – Light, scattered rain showers are moving into the Four Corners this morning, with heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains, and some light snow building in around the highest peaks of the western mountains. The rest of the state is dry and partly cloudy, with some low clouds in southeast New Mexico. Temperatures are above freezing for almost all of the state.

[4] BioPark to use new shuttle system during winter events – The electric shuttles at the BioPark are about to make their debut at this year’s River of Lights. The shuttle system is replacing the old train, which has not been in commission for nearly three years. Guests will be treated to hot chocolate and s’mores before Santa escorts them onto the shuttles for a ride to the Botanic Garden for the River of Lights.

[5] Albuquerque’s Food Truck Fridays extended into November, December – An Albuquerque favorite will be sticking around for a few more weeks. Food Truck Friday is supposed to be over for the season but the city says it will be extending the lunch option for select Fridays in November and December, including this Friday. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Civic Plaza.