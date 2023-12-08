Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] APD: Officers involved in shooting in northeast Albuquerque – A man wanted for a string of robberies died after being shot by police Thursday. APD says officers were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment. Police say the suspect tried to flee and at one point pulled out a gun. Officials say officers tried to use non-lethal rounds to stop the suspect, but when that did not work at least one officer fired their gun. The suspect has not been identified. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

[2] ‘Downwinders’ compensation removed from defense bill – New Mexican’s affected by the first atomic bomb test will no longer be compensated. Tularosa ‘downwinders’ were expecting $30 billion from the feds after the U.S. Senate passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act in July, expanding the radiation exposure compensation act. Now, a politically split house has removed the amendment as part of a compromise to pass a larger bill. The National Defense Authorization Act has not yet gone to a final vote.

[3] Windy Friday and a chilly weekend around New Mexico – Winds will be gusty all across New Mexico Friday. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal, despite the wind. On Saturday, a stronger, backdoor cold front will move into the state, bringing much colder temperatures. Highs will stay below normal on Saturday, topping out in the 30s, 40s and low 50s.

[4] Santa Fe youth soccer program to ask state for funding to add more fields – A Santa Fe youth soccer program is asking the state for funding to add five more fields. The Norther Soccer Club has five fields to play on at the Santa Fe Municipal Recreational Sports Complex. Officials with the club say more than 1,800 kids play soccer in the city, leaving teams competing for time on the fields. They’re asking for $12 million from the state, with another $3 million coming from a private donor.

[5] USPS shows how they work to get Christmas packages delivered in time – The Albuquerque package facility pulled back the curtains for local media and gave the inside scope of how their crews handle over 100,000 packages daily. Officials say the Postal Service plans months ahead for the holiday season. To make sure packages or letters make it in time for Christmas, they need to be in the mailbox or at a local USPS facility by December 16.