Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Fire at plastic facility prompts health alert in Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County Fire Rescue said a fire started outside of a plastic facility, identified as Atkore United Poly Systems, around 2:38 p.m. Multiple departments were on scene and even though it was a windy day, fire officials mentioned the high winds pushed the fire away from nearby buildings. At 5 p.m., a health alert was issued for ABQ and Bernalillo County residents due to “smoke [that] contains hazardous air pollutants.” It expires at 10 a.m. on Monday. Officials say a vehicle fire near the building became out of control. Crews got the fire under control after 7:30 p.m.

[2] Crews battling multiple fires in northern New Mexico – The American Mesa Fire, The Lake Fire and The Black Feather Fire all popped up over the weekend. The American Mesa Fire, west of the Jicarilla Apache Reservations grew from half an acre to over 450 since Saturday. The Lake Fire, near Navajo Lake is around 100 acres. The Black Feather Fire, northeast of Cuba is over 1,500 acres and prompting evacuation preparations for the Mesa Del Poleo community.

[3] Cooler temperatures with more storms to start the work week – A cold front is moving into the state from the east, keeping low clouds in the northeast highlands, and bringing more low level moisture into New Mexico, along with cooler temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, with showers and thunderstorms possible over the mountains by mid-morning, and rain developing throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will move east today, lasting into the overnight hours.

[4] ABQ Sunport undergoes construction – Construction at the Albuquerque International Sunport is in full swing. It’s all part of the Dream of Flight Sunport Reimagined renovation project to rebrand the airport. They’re moving TSA to a new location, building a large food hall, and refurbishing jet bridges. The goal is to have the new TSA area open this fall.

[5] Special birthday for New Mexico man – One Albuquerque man is celebrating a major milestone. Perry Key, a resident at the Brookdale Valencia assisted living facility, is turning 105 today. Key and his wife Jane Mickel were married for 76 years. The tow moved to Albuquerque and raised four children.