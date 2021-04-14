KRQE Newsfeed: Pharmaceutical pause, Dangerous ride, More wind, TikTok tactics, Enhanced experience

Wednesday’s Top Stories

[1] New Mexico pausing J&J vaccine distribution Use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause, putting some New Mexico clinics on hold. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the Johnson & Johnson events in the City will be converted to Moderna shots. The FDA and CDC recommend the move after six women developed a rare type of blood clot. Health experts say if you got the shot less than a month ago and you experience symptoms of severe headache, leg or abdominal pain and shortness of breath call your doctor immediately.

[2] After crash kills teen, Albuquerque westside neighbors want road improvements Neighbors in one Albuquerque area are asking the City to fix a stretch of road after a 13-year-old was killed there while riding his dirt bike. Armando Parra was in a crash on Universe and Ventana Hills on the west side on Friday. Police say he wasn’t wearing a helmet when he collided with a car making a left turn onto Ventana Hills. Now, the City is proposing installing flashing signs in the area to alert drivers they are approaching a four-way intersection.

[3] Strong wind gusts Wednesday morning The east winds are coming into Albuquerque strong this morning. Gusts up to around 45 mph will be possible through the morning, with lighter winds during the day up to around 25-30 mph. The stationary front is still hovering over the state.

[4] NMSP reaches out to younger audience as department’s first TikTok goes viral New Mexico State Police is trying to connect to a younger audience by jumping on the popular app TikTok. Their first video was posted just a few weeks ago, showing a female officer getting dressed and ready for work. Over 500,000 people have seen that video and counting. Right now, they are prepping for their next two recruitment classes and hope to use the videos to gain attention and bring in younger recruits.

[5] Isotopes Park launches mobile ordering for concessions Isotopes Park is launching mobile ordering for Isotopes games, New Mexico United matches, and the stadium’s other events. Fans will be able to order food and drinks from their phones, then swing by the concession stand to pick it up. The Isotopes says it’s part of a COVID-conscious effort to be as touchless and cashless as possible. Traditional ordering at the counter will still be available.