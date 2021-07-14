KRQE Newsfeed: Missing teen, Deadly shooting, Widespread storms, Cancer research, Space chile

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque family trying desperately to find 13-year-old son – An Albuquerque family is still searching for their 13-year-old son who went missing last week. The family says Emiliano Zamora, also known as Miklo, went missing July 8 after a family argument. The family says he went on a walk to cool off around Montgomery and Carlisle but did not return.

[2] Video shows what led up to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe – New video shows the moments leading up to a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe. In June, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for 32-year-old Nathan Roybal after they say he stole a truck and pointed a gun at a woman. After finding the truck with Roybal inside, police say he tried to outrun them until the pursuit ended near Siler Road and Rufina Court. Deputies say Roybal pointed a gun at deputies and that’s when they opened fire. Roybal died on the scene.

[3] Widespread storms and flash flood threats for parts of New Mexico – A few showers and storms are moving through western New Mexico, the northern mountains and Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning. Most will dissipate throughout the commute, leading to drier weather until the early afternoon.

[4] UNM Cancer Center begins research on how to stop brain tumors from returning – A team of the University of New Mexico researchers at the school’s cancer center led by Dr. Sara Picirillo are studying why brain tumors often come back and how to stop them. Albuquerque firefighter Vincent Cordova was diagnosed with two golf-ball-sized brain tumors. Even with months of surgery and recovery, Cordova says the tumors have returned. Cordova’s tumor is a little different than the glioblastomas tumor UNM is studying, but researchers hope the information will be useful for other recurring cancers.

[5] New Mexico chile seeds taken to International Space Station – Plans to grow New Mexico’s prized produce in space are now being explored. In June, the Space X Falcon 9 rocket carried chile seeds to the International Space Station as part of a NASA experiment. The hybrid pepper was developed at New Mexico State University, combining varieties from Hatch and Española. On Monday, astronaut Shane Kimbrough added water to those seeds. NASA says chile is a good candidate because they are robust and easy to grow with a number of key nutrients.