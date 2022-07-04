Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] AFR: No illegal fireworks permitted in city limits – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is gearing up for a busy night. They’re hoping their warning for residents to not fire off illegal fireworks will be enough to keep everyone safe. They define illegal fireworks as anything purchased outside Albuquerque city limits, including unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County. AFR says they responded to 25 fires last year.

[2] Scattered storms for Fourth of July – This morning is dry and mild, with partly cloudy skies. The morning through early afternoon will be dry and mostly sunny. Storms will start popping up in the south-central and west/southwest mountains by around noon.

[3] Sewage smell creeping through Las Vegas streets – In the midst of their Fourth of July celebration, the town of Las Vegas is dealing with a big problem, and they worry it’s going to scare tourists away. For a little over two weeks now, Las Vegas residents have been dealing with a rank smell from a sewage leak in their downtown. Now, this is just another blow to the battered town as they are trying to recover from wildfires. Thankfully, drinking water is not being impacted because that water comes from higher up.

[4] Study focuses on homeless teens on Bernalillo County streets – A new study is giving us an inside look into the number of homeless teens and young adults in the metro. The study comes from the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation and shows that there are anywhere from 1,000 to 2,300 kids and young adults living on the streets of Bernalillo County. It lists reasons like running away after getting in a fight with a guardian or because of ongoing abuse. Another key issue is aging out of the foster care system and having nowhere to go.

[5] Mile-Hi Market open every Sunday through September – If you didn’t make it to the Mile-Hi market this weekend, there’s still a chance to go next weekend. At Alvarado Park, the Mile-Hi Market in northeast Albuquerque brought together vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, artwork, and baked goods. Visitors also enjoyed live music. Organizers say it’s a great way to bring the local community together. The Market accepts food stamp as part of the state’s Double Up Program.