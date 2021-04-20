KRQE Newsfeed: Looking for evidence, Self-scheduling, Chilly eastern temperatures, Targeted again, Virtual celebration

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Coors reopens as BCSO investigates double homicide Deputies are searching for video evidence after a wild car chase through the South Valley that left two men dead. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of a white car that was chasing and shooting at another car around 6 p.m. Monday. The car being chased crashed and rolled over near Coors and Arenal. Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they are still piecing together when exactly the men were killed. Witnesses say someone in the white car fired more shots before driving away from the crash site.

[2] NMDOH: COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling available for New Mexicans 40 and older New Mexicans ages 40 and up are now eligible to schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. You still need to be registered through the state’s vaccine registration portal to make the appointment but now you will not need an event code. The state hopes to expand open scheduling to all New Mexicans 16 and older in the coming weeks.

[3] Windy morning in eastern New Mexico Tuesday as west remains dry, mild This morning is windy in eastern New Mexico as a cold front moves in, bringing very chilly air, and some low clouds. The wind will die down in the east by around mid-morning, clouds will clear during the afternoon, but temperatures will stay cool, only climbing into the 40s and 50s. As for the west side of the state, it is a quiet morning with clear skies. Today will be mild with highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Winds will pick up during the afternoon and evening, gusting up to around 30-35 mph in the west and northern mountains, and up to around 25 mph in the Metro and Four Corners.

[4] New Albuquerque coffee shop suffers from back-to-back vandalism Meraki Coffee and Market is having a tough year after not one, but two break-ins. Damages have cost the business thousands of dollars in repairs. The vandals just smashed the windows and nothing inside the coffee shop was stolen either time. In hopes of preventing more vandalism, they’ve now hired security. The owner, Nicole Kapnison believes this is a big setback for small businesses during the pandemic. They did call the police but so far no one has been caught for either break-in.

[5] Gathering of Nations goes virtual for second year The Gathering of Nations is going virtual once again this year. Last year, the pow wow was one of the first events to go online amid health restrictions. This year, they are doing it again with live singing and dancing contests, interviews, and more. The Indian Traders Market will also be available online. This year, pow wow photos by photographer Derek Matthews will be displayed on digital billboards all over town. The virtual gathering is this Friday and Saturday.