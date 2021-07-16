KRQE Newsfeed: Fraud allegations, Protester arrested, Storms into the weekend, Mixed messages, Vaccine incentive

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] Gonzales’s mayoral campaign fights financing denial in Thursday hearing – Friday morning, the Albuquerque Board of Ethics will be looking into fraud allegations against Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales. Mayoral candidate and current Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is trying to overturn the city clerk’s decision to deny his campaign more than $661,000 in public financing. The clerk’s office says it’s within their authority to deny Gonzales the funding. The hearing examiner is expected to make a decision on the financing within the next three business days.

[2] VIDEO: Well-known BLM protester refuses to leave crime scene – A well-known Black Lives Matter protestor is claiming he’s being targeted again by law enforcement after being arrested at the scene of Wednesday’s FBI agent-involved shooting. Lapel video shows Clifton White and his wife Selinda Guerrero walking toward the yellow crime scene tape, then finding a gap in the tape around a tree. Deputies ask the couple to leave the crime scene and the couple repeatedly refused to leave. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies then arrest White. When he was led to a BVSO cruiser, he begins yelling to his wife that he’s being choked, but the lapel video shows that is not true. White was charged with obstruction and assault on a peace officer. He was released from jail late Tuesday night.

[3] Daily storms through the weekend – Friday morning is quiet and dry across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Friday will be warm with temperatures back in the 80s and 90s. Monsoon storms will pop up in all of the mountains this afternoon. With weak high pressure and a lack of a distinct steering flow, expect some slow-moving, nearly stationary storms, moving in variable directions. Heavy downpours will be possible, and a flash flood watch is in effect for western Socorro County and the Gila Mountains through tonight. The metro will have the chance for an isolated storm, but may very well stay dry through the evening.

[4] NMDOH’s now-deleted tweet causes confusion – The New Mexico Department of Health came out Thursday with a new message on social media suggesting people have almost no chance of winning the Vax 2 The Max sweepstakes. Some people said the mixed messaging makes no sense and asked what the point of entering the sweepstakes is if you’re told you have no shot of winning it.

[5] UNM offering incentives for students to get vaccinated – A new incentive to get vaccinated is on the table for students at the Unversity of New Mexico. Students can upload their vaccine records to receive $100. The incentive is being offered in hopes that it will help the university meet its 100% Vax the Pack goal, to have all students and staff fully vaccinated. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, only 40% of average-aged college students are fully vaccinated.