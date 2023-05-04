Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] CYFD advisory council holding first public meeting – A recently formed Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD,) advisory council is holding its first public meeting Thursday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. During Thursday’s meeting, the council will introduce its members and outline steps the department is taking in response to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order. The executive order was issued to bring changes to the department, including creating the committee, which will advise on policy changes.

[2] Former NMSU basketball players speak about hazing lawsuit for the first time – Emotions ran high during a press conference as Las Cruces native Deuce Benjamin and redshirt freshman Shak Odunewu spoke publicly for the first time. The two players have filed a lawsuit against NMSU over hazing they said escalated into a sexual assault at the hands of three teammates. The three players accused of the crimes, Kim Aiken, Doctor Bradley, and Deshawndre Washington. The Attorney General’s office will decide if they’ll be charged with any crimes.

[3] Moisture moves out, windier and drier weather returns – There will be a chance for a few showers or weak storms in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the northeast highlands this afternoon and early evening. The rest of the state will become sunny by midday and winds will pick up a bit. Red flag warnings will be in effect for much of central and northeast NM today, including the Metro, and more of the state will be under the warnings Friday.

[4] Albuquerque ranked worst in the U.S. for seasonal allergies – Albuquerque is at the top of a recent Forbes study, ranking the city as the worst in the United States for seasonal allergy sufferers. The Forbes study is citing the southwest’s temperature and climate change as factors for the ranking. Dr. Osman Dokmeci says Albuquerque’s abundance of cypress trees such as juniper, cedar, and cottonwoods are part of the reason why the city is ranked so poorly.

[5] UNM hosting annual Lobo Cancer Challenge – Registration is now open for the seventh Lobo Cancer Challenge fundraising event. Over the past six years, the event has raised over $1.5 million to help support cancer research, patients, outreach and education. Participants can choose to do a 5K run or walk, bike rides of 25 to 50 miles or a stair climb. The event takes place on September 23.