Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] NMSU faculty senate concerned over AD contract extension – The New Mexico State University Faculty Senate wrote a letter expressing deep concern over Athletic Director Mario Moccia’s recent contract renewal. The letter addressed to the board of regents, says that the announcement about Moccia’s contract being renewed is “astonishing and disheartening.” In the letter the faculty senate says be renewing Moccia’s contract, they’re rewarding him after very serious incidents resulting from a lack of accountability within the athletics department. It goes on to say the move will send a message to students that their bravery in coming forward to report sexual assault will be minimized.

[2] Former APD officer suing department after being found not guilty of sexual assault – A former APD officer was found not guilty of sexual assault while on duty at the Sunport. Now, he is suing his former employer, claiming the botched investigation cost him his job and reputation. According to the lawsuit, the woman alleged there were other victims though the sergeant didn’t get any other witnesses to corroborate the claim. It also accused the sergeant of putting false information in her police report.

[3] More rain across New Mexico through Thursday – Eastern New Mexico will see storms firing up by around 3 PM, just east of the central mountain chain. Only a couple of storms will be possible in the northeast highlands, but storms will be more widespread across the southeast plains. Rain will arrive first in southwest NM around 11 PM, and then it will push northward for the morning commute. This will bring a chance for rain to the Metro, the Four Corners, and some light showers to the east plains.

[4] Albuquerque outlines Coronado Park’s future – Nearly a year after the closure of Coronado Park, city officials say firefighters will take over the property made infamous by a continued homeless encampment. Over the next two or more years, the city says it will build a new Special Operations Center at the park site, which will be used by Albuquerque Fire Rescue. City leaders unveiled details about the planned $15-million project during a news conference Tuesday. Once it’s finished, the revamped property will see a new fire station, storage areas, training and classroom space for firefighters.

[5] Bureau of Land Management new mascot – A unique mascot will lead a new campaign for the New Mexico Bureau of Land Management. “Spokes-Pebble” is a nature loving rock who is spreading the word about safe and respectful use of America’s National Conservation lands. The ‘Respect, Connect, Protect’ campaign kicked off in five states Tuesday, including New Mexico.