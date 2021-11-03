KRQE Newsfeed: Election results, United stadium, Foggy east, City council, Balloon Fiesta

Wednesday’s Top Stories

[1] Tim Keller wins reelection as Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller will be Albuquerque’s mayor for another four years. Unofficial results show incumbent Tim Keller pulling off the win in a landslide with 56% of the vote. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales came in second with 26%. Keller ran on a platform to tackle crime in the metro and fix the homeless crisis in Albuquerque.

[2] Voters overwhelmingly reject stadium bond Albuquerque residents gave a resounding “no” to a $50 million bond for a new soccer stadium. With months of ads and rallies on both sides of the project, 65% of voters were against the ballot question. Since the announcement in July that it would be up to voters whether or not to fund the stadium, a massive ad campaign touted the possibility of providing more jobs while people in proposed locations around downtown protested it being built in their neighborhood.

[3] Slow-moving front brings more fog and cooler temperatures It is another foggy morning in eastern New Mexico. Dense, patchy fog has settled into Raton, Las Vegas, Alamosa, the east plains, and the southeast plains around Hobbs. The fog is moving around a bit, so be prepared for sudden drops in visibility. It’s advised to use low beam headlights and to drive slower through the fog. The fog, low clouds, and some rain drizzle will clear from north to south during the day, with clearing in the east plains by the early afternoon, and by the evening across the southeast plains.

[4] Two incumbents lose Albuquerque City Council seats The Albuquerque City Council could lean more conservative after a change in Districts 1 and 5 from voters. In District 1, Louie Sanchez is leading the race against current Councilor Lan Sena and in District 5, Dan Lewis leads with 52% against Cynthia Borrego. Meanwhile, two council races will be going to a runoff. In District 7, it will be between Tammy Fiebelkorn and Lori Lee Robertson. In District 9 it will be a runoff between Renee Grout and Robert Grilley.

[5] Around 784,000 visitors attended Balloon Fiesta this year Balloon Fiesta is breaking more records. We’re getting a closer look at the attendance numbers for this year’s event. A record number of tickets were sold in 24 hours when they went on sale in July. This year’s Fiesta saw about 784,000 visitors compared to about 866,000 in 2019 which officials are happy about. Officials expect a bigger turnout next year for the 50th anniversary. Tickets go on sale in April.