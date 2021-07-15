KRQE Newsfeed: Delta variant, Shooting scene, More rain Remembering balloon crash victims, Isotopes games

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s 5 Facts

[1] Health officials warn New Mexicans on COVID-19 delta variant – State health officials are reminding New Mexicans the pandemic is not over. New Mexico Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase is warning people that the delta variant is on the rise. Dr. Scrase believes the state will see an uptick in cases next month.

[2] FBI agent wounded, man killed in northeast Albuquerque shooting – The FBI and other law enforcement agencies worked well into Wednesday night following a shooting in northeast Albuquerque. The shooting started around 11 a.m. Wednesday when a team of FBI agents was executing search warrants in connection to a violent crime case. The FBI says when agents tried to make an arrest, a gunfight between an agent and a man broke out. One man died during the shootout and an FBI agent was injured. At this time, the FBI agent has not identified the man that died.

[3] Heavy rain moves through New Mexico – Heavy rain is moving through central New Mexico from west to east Thursday morning. Most of the rain will dissipate during the morning commute. Skies will be drier and mostly to partly sunny until midday, and then monsoon storms will start to pop up in the mountains.

[4] Painting honors the five lives lost in last month’s hot air balloon crash – It’s been nearly three weeks since a deadly balloon accident killed five people in Albuquerque. Artist David Charlie immediately began work on a project to honor the victims. Charlie’s painting honors pilot Nick Meleski and the four passengers; Martin and Mary Martinez along with Susan and John Montoya. Charlie is hoping to donate the painting. He is working with officials at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum to have it showcased there.

[5] Albuquerque Isotopes adds new games to home schedule – Isotopes fans will get to watch their team play five more home games this season. The Isotopes will go up against the Reno Aces from September 23rd through the 27th.