Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Multiple dead in U. of Southwest golf teams crash – Multiple players and a coach from The University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams have died after a fiery crash in West Texas. Authorities say the team was traveling north when it struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the bus was carrying the teams from a tournament in Midland, Texas. The team was traveling north when it struck a southbound truck head on around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities say the crash caused a massive fire that could be seen for miles.

[2] APD identifies victim, suspect in Foothills shooting – Albuquerque Police have released the identities of the victim who was killed on Monday’s shooting near the Foothills. Alicia Hall, 31, was fatally shot while driving her vehicle along Montgomery Blvd. east of Tramway. The suspected shooter is John Dawson Hunter who also lived in the area. Hunter is also accused of shooting an adult male and a teenage female, both of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, APD Community Director Gilbert Gallegos said investigators believe Hunter was “suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home.”

[3] Next winter storm arrives Wednesday night through Thursday – Wednesday morning is quiet and cool, with most temperatures above freezing. Highs will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s Wednesday afternoon. However, clouds are moving in during the morning, leading to a partly cloudy day, and winds will pick up this afternoon. The next storm arrives in the state Wednesday night through Thursday. Spotty rain and snow showers will move into the Four Corners this evening. Snow will build into the northern mountains overnight, with heavy snow possible through Thursday afternoon.

[4] Bernalillo County commission projects – The new Bernalillo County Commission Chambers saw its first in person meeting Tuesday night. Among the items moving forward at the meeting were upgrades to a couple of South Valley thoroughfares. One puts $3.5 million in COVID relief funds towards a makeover at Rio Bravo and Second Street. The other approves an agreement for reconstructing Bridge Blvd just east of Goff.

[5] Summer softball open for registration – The City of Albuquerque’s summer softball league is open for registration Wednesday morning. The season is 16 games and the entry fee is $990 per team. The city is still advertising to find umpires for the games. The deadline to register for the summer softball league is March 25.