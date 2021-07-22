KRQE Newsfeed: Critical race theory, Overtime fraud, Partly sunny skies, Downtown changes, Funny sign

Thursday Top Stories

Thursday Five Facts

[1] APS discusses critical race theory at board meeting – This coming school year, Albuquerque Public Schools will not be covering critical race theory. The hot button topic was discussed during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. While the district will not be changing the curriculum, in a statement, they encourage students to be critical thinkers, respect each other and different points of view. The decision comes as the New Mexico Public Education Department is updating its social studies standards. The NMPED says that the decision has nothing to do with the critical race theory and they have given no guidance to New Mexico school districts regarding it.

[2] City of Albuquerque looks to revitalize downtown space – The City of Albuquerque is working on revitalizing downtown. The first task will be lowering the speed limit throughout the area and changing police presence. They sold the Rosenwald building at Fourth Street and Central to a company that plans to put condos. However a lease agreement to make a substation for the Albuquerque Police Department. They want to rework shift hours for officers to cover bar hours downtown. Over the past two months, downtown officers say they have responded to 31 fights and 47 DWI arrests.

[3] Partly sunny skies Thursday morning – There are some light showers in the Four Corners area, but they will taper off throughout the morning. Skies are partly sunny and hazy for the rest of the state.

[4] IG investigates possible theft within city’s aviation department – New policies are in place at the Albuquerque Sunport after an investigation uncovered a city worker may have been raking in thousands of dollars he didn’t earn. Employees reported the discrepancy involving a shift supervisor in the custodial department. According to a City of Albuquerque Inspector General report, findings show the supervisor clocked 22 overtime shifts when he was not on the job. That comes out to about 5,000 pre-tax dollars. The supervisor still has his job but now the DA’s office is taking on his case.

[5] Albuquerque restaurant uses humor to call out bad online reviews – One Albuquerque restaurant owner receiving bad reviews is taking it in stride. Old Town Pizza Parlor owner Nilo Gonzalez says they are short-staffed and as busy as ever. Outside you’ll find the saying saying “We survived a global pandemic, we will survive your crappy Yelp review.” Gonzalez says it’s all in good fun. Gonzalez says he hopes he will soon be able to triple his staff, from six to 18 people.