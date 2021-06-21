KRQE Newsfeed: Body found, Broadband access, Eastern New Mexico sees heat relief, Missing woman, Selfie museum

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] NMSP find body in Rio Grande in Truth or Consequences We’re waiting to learn if a body found in the Rio Grande near Truth or Consequences is linked to a possible missing child in that same area. A welfare check was made for five-year-old Shaquille Ferguson Jr. last week by family members. They told police the child was last seen with another family member about two and a half weeks ago near the Rotary Park in T or C. On Friday, a NMSP dive team located a body in the river about six miles from the park. The body has not been positively identified as Ferguson Jr.

[2] Federal map shows disparities in broadband access across New Mexico A new map released by the feds shows disparities in broadband access throughout the nation. In New Mexico, some areas were hit hard. The past year showed a major dependence on internet for New Mexicans. Some students in the state had to find ways to do their work outside of their home. The map released by the U.S. Department of Commerce says that only 16% of residents in Bernalillo County are without internet access but areas like the East Mountains and McKinley County are in need of high speed broadband access.

[3] Cold front moves into eastern New Mexico along with gusty winds This morning is quiet and warm for most of the state. A cold front is moving into eastern New Mexico, bringing gusty winds along with it. A wind advisory is in effect until noon for the east plains, as we are currently seeing, and expecting more wind gusts up to around 50 mph. Winds will calm down by the afternoon as the front passes through.

[4] “It is very concerning”: Navajo Police still searching for 62-year-old woman Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly Navajo woman. Authorities say 62-year-old Ella Mae Begay and her silver Ford F150 were reported missing last week. Her family believes she was taken from her home in Sweetwater, Arizona. Police have identified 21-year-old Preston Tolth as a person of interest in the case. Police say Tolth was in the area around the time Begay went missing.

[5] New local shop celebrates the art of the selfie Albuquerque is adding another museum that helps you get a better selfie. Click Selfie Center opened this weekend across from the Fairgrounds near Lomas and San Pedro. The owner says he was inspired by selfie museums around the nation. Each station is equipped with a ring light and phone holder. the owner says this this is the perfect time to open up a business like this and to create memories that last forever.