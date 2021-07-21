KRQE Newsfeed: Arroyo recovery efforts, New details in FBI shooting, Dry weather, Vaccine effectiveness, Chile taste-off

Wednesday Top Stories

Wednesday Five Facts

[1] Crews shift arroyo rescue to recovery mission after heavy rainfall – Rescue crews are expected to continue searching Wednesday morning after three people were reportedly swept away by dangerous, fast-moving water in the arroyo. Tuesday, more than a dozen firefighters searched the water looking for the missing. They eventually moved to the collection pond just north of the city where the arroyo drains into. At the height of the storm, water levels were close to 12-feet in depth. The Bernalillo County Fire Department says two victims were spotted face down. However, they have not confirmed if there are any deaths.

[2] New details revealed about suspect killed in shootout with FBI – The man who was shot and killed by federal agents last week shot at them first according to newly unsealed court documents. According to the FBI, a search warrant was issued to sop suspected gang leader Marquez Floyd. Agents pulled over his SUV behind a strip mall on Wyoming near Indian School. They say Floyd refused to get out of the car and then started shooting. One agent was hit in his bullet-proof vest. Agents fired back, killing Floyd. Investigators believe Floyd had ties to a gang called KTP and was trafficking guns, drugs and women.

[3] Dry weather across New Mexico Wednesday morning – Wednesday morning is hazy but dry across the state. It will be a mostly dry day, especially in eastern and southern New Mexico. Moisture will stay confined to central and northwest New Mexico.

[4] – Booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads; some experts already taking them – The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective in combating the Delta variant, according to a new study. According to the New York University of Researchers, all three vaccines raise antibodies against variants. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines raise better antibodies than J&J’s single-shot vaccine. Johnson and Johnson are disputing the findings, saying their data shows strong variant protection.

[5] New Mexico green chile to be showcased in Texas festival – The Chile Association is preparing to host the 3rd Annual Chile Taste Off in September in Texas. The New Mexico Chile Association executive director says festivals like this are important in helping the industry grow to other parts of the country. About 250,000 pounds of Hatch peppers will make their way to Central Market stores across Texas.