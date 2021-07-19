KRQE Newsfeed: Arrest under review, Jury selection, Partly cloudy skies, Paint for peace 505, Old Town tours return

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] VIDEO: Tucumcari police officer seen slamming his arrestee to the ground – Tucumcari police are investigating if one of their officers used excessive force during an arrest. Tucumcari police said 43-year-old Pete Apodaca was pulled over for a traffic stop, and arrested because he was driving while his license was revoked for a previous DUI. Video shows Apodaca was in handcuffs as officers were putting him in the back seat of a cruiser when Apodaca appears to be trying to make a run for it. The video also shows the officer quickly grabbing him, lifting him up, and slamming him to the ground. Apodaca’s long criminal history includes convictions for DWI, breaking and entering, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property.

[2] Trial of Albuquerque man charged with two separate murders begins Monday – Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case against the man accused of killing a teen at a homecoming party in 2019. Izaiah Garcia allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Sean Markey. Investigators say Markey was not the intended target. They say Garcia was going after another teen at the party who is believed to have beaten up Garcia’s friend. Garcia is also charged with killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos a few weeks later while she was playing Pokemon Go in an Albuquerque park.

[3] Partly cloudy skies Monday; chance for some storms – Monday morning is quiet and dry. It will be drier than Sunday, thanks to upper-level dry air moving into the state. Isolated showers and storms will pop up in this afternoon in the mountains, and these will move southwest through southern and western New Mexico.

[4] ‘Paint for Peace 505’ aims to beautify downtown Albuquerque – A local group is hoping its work will make downtown Albuquerque’s alleyways safer. Paint for Peace 505 cleaned downtown alleys this past weekend. Next, they will be creating art on the newly cleaned alleyway walls. The group says they hope to showcase artists in the city as well as Albuquerque’s art scene to visitors. About 85 artists have already provided submissions. Finalists will be selected on July 31.

[5] Guided tours of Old Town start back up – After a year and a half of being closed, walking tours are coming back to Old Town in Albuqueruqe. People can now explore Historic Old Town on foot with a tour guide who will provide insight into the people and places that helped shape Albuquerque’s early community. Tours will be available on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tours are included with paid admission to the museum. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.