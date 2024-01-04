NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s no secret that Jeffrey Epstein spent a fair amount of time in New Mexico. But even after his death and a recent multi-million-dollar settlement related to his crimes, mystery still surrounds his time in New Mexico – even after a massive effort to look into Epstein’s actions in the Land of Enchantment.

Here’s what we know

Epstein was the focus of a federal investigation related to allegations of sex trafficking. And he owned a massive property in New Mexico, the Zorro Ranch. New Mexico investigators looked into Epstein’s time in the state. In 2019, before Epstein’s death, the then-New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas started an investigation into potential sex crimes.

Now, KRQE News 13 is revealing what’s in the attorney general’s files. KRQE obtained more than 1,000 pages of documents collected by state investigators via a public records request.

The documents do reveal that New Mexico officials believed Epstein was up to no good at his 33,339-square-foot mansion at the Zorro Ranch in northern New Mexico. The remote site sits about 30 miles south of Santa Fe. Epstein purchased the site in 1993 before building his massive mansion.

“We believe that this ranch was used by Epstein and others to facilitate the commission and prolonged concealment of his trafficking of children,” Clara Moran, the former chief deputy attorney general who’s now a district judge, wrote in a 2020 letter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York City. “I ask that any interests belonging to Epstein’s estate or co-conspirators be seized by federal authorities.”

As New Mexico investigators worked their investigation, federal investigators were also looking into Epstein, and by July of 2019, federal prosecutors in New York alleged Epstein had abused dozens of minors from around 2002 to 2005. The prosecution’s focus was Epstein’s actions in New York and Florida. But Epstein also spent time in New Mexico.

Flight Records

Investigators at the New Mexico Attorney General’s office collected 100 pages worth of flight records tied to Epstein. The records show that Epstein’s three aircraft made more than 90 New Mexico flights.

The flight logs in the attorney general’s file start in December 1997 and go to 2006. The records for flights contain initials and names. “JE” appears in most of the flights in and out of New Mexico airports. Others appear on New Mexico flights as well. “GM” appears frequently in the logs. Epstein was known to associate with Ghislaine Maxwell around that time.

Some people in the flight logs are unnamed. For example, in September of 2000, the flight record shows “1 female” flew into the Santa Fe airport along with several others on Epstein’s Boeing 727. In August of 2001, “2 females” flew in from LaGuardia to the Albuquerque Sunport, on the 727 with several other passengers. The records also show unnamed males on some flights.

A few flight records contain more information. For example, in November of 2001, two men listed as “Italian painters” visited Zorro Ranch via helicopter.

Zorro Ranch

A large portion of the attorney general’s investigative file on Epstein is made up of documents from the State Land Office. The state’s commissioner of public lands handed over hundreds of pages of documents related to Epstein’s property south of Santa Fe, New Mexico. In a letter to the attorney general’s office, the general counsel for the state land office wrote that they were ready to assist in the investigation.

The land files show a company affiliated with Epstein, called Cypress Inc., had two leases for agricultural land in New Mexico. The documents include files that show Epstein’s effort to get approval to install a water pipe and handle right-of-way issues for the land as well as grazing leases.

The ranch documents include the names of several individuals who managed Epstein’s land in New Mexico. KRQE News 13 tried to contact several phone numbers seemingly linked to those ranch managers. Those local phone numbers were disconnected and out of service.

Media coverage

The investigation files also contain a large number of newspaper clippings (or screenshots). Most, like an article from the Miami Herald, follow the progression of accusations against Epstein as they unfolded. Others point to potential ties Epstein may have had to others. For example, an article from the Santa Fe New Mexican highlights more than $35,000 in donations Epstein made to New Mexico politician Gary King – the same King family that Epstein purchased his New Mexico property from.

Overlapping jurisdictions

New Mexico’s Office of the Attorney General was investigating Epstein. But they weren’t the only ones. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was also investigating Epstein and has already released over 1,400 pages from their investigation.

So, both federal and state investigators were looking into Epstein. But an email chain KRQE News 13 obtained seems to explain what happened to New Mexico attorney general’s case on Epstein.

In a 2022 email about an investigation into Ghislaine Maxwell, one of the attorney general’s special agents wrote: “Several years ago, we began looking into this case and were asked to stop by DOJ as the FBI was investigating and they were prosecuting in NY.”

The attorney general’s director of special investigations confirmed in a reply email: “This matter should be closed and referred to the FBI.”

Remaining questions

Of the hundreds of pages within the attorney general’s investigative file, a handful are completely redacted. And some, like a classified file from the attorney general’s Special Investigations Unit, shows that officials did interview someone who claims to have given a private yoga lesson at Zorro Ranch, but the name is redacted. The special agent who conducted the interview wrote that the yoga teacher “did not recall anything that would have caused her any concern.”

The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General did not grant an interview regarding their investigation.

Eventual answers?

In a 2019 letter to New Mexico’s federal prosecutor, then-Attorney General Hector Balderas wrote, “Epstein’s death should not be the end of our efforts to seek justice for his survivors.”

Several members of the public have submitted complaints with the office of the attorney general expressing frustration regarding the investigation, some even asking if there was an investigation at all. Those comments were included in the files the attorney general’s office sent to KRQE.

We now know that the property has been investigated by both state and federal investigators.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the current attorney general for more information on the investigation in New Mexico. The attorney general’s office sent the following statement:

“Several months ago, Attorney General [Raúl] Torrez ordered an investigation into various financial firms that Jeffrey Epstein utilized during the period he was engaged in the sexual abuse and trafficking of girls at the Zorro Ranch. The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether those firms satisfied their legal obligations to ensure compliance with state and federal law and determine whether or not these firms have taken appropriate steps to ensure that this type of activity is prevented in the future. While we were pleased to recently resolve our investigation into one of the firms that banked Jeffrey Epstein during this time period, we are still investigating whether other firms have any legal liability for failing to identify and report Mr. Epstein’s conduct to the relevant authorities.”

So, while much of the New Mexico investigation seems to have been handed over to federal investigators long ago, investigations into Epstein’s connections continue. And recently, after Attorney General Torrez started looking into banking connections, Deutsche Bank announced a $4.95 million pledge to help end human trafficking in New Mexico.