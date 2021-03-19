KRQE News 13 @ Noon: COVID-19 Vaccination Phases, Hospitalization Numbers, Cannabis Debate, Paid Sick Leave

Friday Afternoon Top Stories

Friday morning the New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday that all New Mexicans in phases 1B and 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan are now eligible for the vaccine. Phase 1B includes people 75-years or older, people 16 years or older with at least one of chronic, frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure workplaces and vulnerable populations. People in Phase 1C include people 60 years or older and other essential workers.

This afternoon there will be a south/southwest breeze up to around 15 to 20 mph. The winds will pick up more on Saturday and Sunday, aiding in a warming trend. Temperatures will be warm Saturday and Sunday, but they will drop big time Monday as the next storm moves in. The storm will start to bring snow to the San Juan Mountains as early as Saturday night, and some rain/mix in northwest New Mexico Sunday. Snow and rain will spread into eastern NM on Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are going down in New Mexico. However, hospitals across the state are seeing an increase in patients with chronic illnesses. People with chronic illnesses are considered at high risk for severe complications related to COVID-19.

The 2021 Legislative Session ends on March 20. Early Friday morning, the New Mexico Senate passed one of its most controversial bills. House Bill 20, also known as the “Healthy Workplaces Act” would require private businesses to provide paid sick leave for their employees. The bill outlines that the longer an employee is with a company the more paid time off they’ll accrue. The proposal has been met with a lot of pushback. Some lawmakers claim this would be yet another financial strain on small businesses. The bill passed on a 25-16 vote and will head back to the House lawmakers for approval.

The New Mexico Senate is expected to pick up debate Friday on the possible legalization of recreational marijuana across New Mexico. Another bill, Senate Bill 288, also aims to legalize recreational marijuana and is on the committee’s agenda.