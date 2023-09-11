NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the seasons start to change, it’s the perfect time to get in a few more hiking sessions before winter. Of course, that means hikes with fall foliage!

There are lots of options around New Mexico to experience fall hikes and lots of people who can give opinions on which are the best. But we thought we’d see what KRQE News 13’s resident hiking expert had to say.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud isn’t just a weather expert, he’s also an avid hiker. He’s been all around the state taking in the sites and hitting the trails. But for fall views, these are his favorite, and what he has to say about each.

Fourth of July Canyon – near Tajique

https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/new-mexico/fourth-of-july-trail

“A classic go-to fall foliage trail. This easy trail tucked in along the east slopes of the Manzano Mountains is especially popular in the fall because of the spectacular show of fall colors in the canyon.”

Aspen Vista Trail – near Ski Santa Fe

https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-mexico/tesuque-aspen-vista-loop

“No fall foliage hiking list would be complete without this one. The trail provides sweeping views of aspen groves growing along the slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.”

Nambe Lake Trail – near Ski Santa Fe

https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-mexico/nambe-lake-trail

“This trail brings you through an aspen grove and gives you beautiful views of other aspen groves in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This trail will also bring you up to Nambe Lake, a beautiful alpine lake tucked back behind Ski Santa Fe.”

Williams Lake Trail – near the Taos Ski Valley

https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-mexico/williams-lake-trail–3

“Another beautiful hike to an alpine lake at the base of Wheeler Peak, the tallest mountain in the state.”

Mount Taylor – near Grants

https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/new-mexico/mount-taylor-via-gooseberry-springs-trail

“Aspen groves dot this trail as you hike to the top of Mount Taylor. From the top, you get sweeping views of the western half of New Mexico and all the changing leaves across this dormant volcano. “

Beatty’s Trail #25 to Jack’s Creek Trail – near Cowles

https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/new-mexico/beattys-trail-25-to-jacks-creek-trail

“Another hike in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, but this time in the Pecos. It gives sweeping views of golden trees in the fall.”

Paseo del Bosque Trail – in Albuquerque

https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/new-mexico/bosque-trail–2

“A relatively flat walk along the Rio Grande that is perfect for taking in the changing colors of the cottonwood trees along the river in the fall.”