Koch-funded group to hold school giveaway events in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-This week, the Libre Institute will be giving away backpacks and school supplies in Roswell and Espanola.

The libre Institute is a Koch brothers-funded group. Their school supply giveaway is hoping to hand out more than 6,500 backpacks. Officials say this campaign is an effort aimed at talking to parents about charter schools, education savings accounts, and online tutoring options.

The giveaway is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 25 in Aurora, Colorado then it will travel to Roswell and Espanola. A school supply giveaway event in Albuquerque is planned for August 4.