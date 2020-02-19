Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe considering selling beer, wine at Zozobra

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alcohol sales are being considered at this year’s burning of Old Man Gloom. According to the Santa Fe New Mexcian, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which puts on the Zozobra festival, says they are considering selling only beer and wine.

Organizers say since they know people are going to drink, they would like to have some control over it. Last year, seven 20-gallon trash bags filled with mini alcohol bottles and other discarded drinks were collected by the club.

Officials say the top priority is keeping Zozobra a family-friendly event.