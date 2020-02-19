Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe considering selling beer, wine at Zozobra

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alcohol sales are being considered at this year’s burning of Old Man Gloom. According to the Santa Fe New Mexcian, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which puts on the Zozobra festival, says they are considering selling only beer and wine.

Organizers say since they know people are going to drink, they would like to have some control over it. Last year, seven 20-gallon trash bags filled with mini alcohol bottles and other discarded drinks were collected by the club.

Officials say the top priority is keeping Zozobra a family-friendly event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞