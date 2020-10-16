Kitten rescued after being found with gunshot wound

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico couple stepped in after finding a kitten, limping; He had been shot in the paw. Oscar is doing a lot better now, in his new home, with lots of other pets that were also rescued. “The vet said that he was shot, essentially shot in the paw,” said Daniel Beach.

Back in mid-September, while leaving the shooting range just outside of Fort Stanton, in Lincoln County, Beach says he saw a small animal limping. “About a hundred yards from leaving the range area, my headlights picked up on a small white object, who was limping off to the right, and I got out and noticed it was a kitten, about a six-month-old kitten,” said Daniel.

Daniel said the kitten came directly to him and sat on his lap the whole way home. He took the kitten to the Ruidoso Animal Clinic, and their worst fear came true, the kitten had been shot. The vet had to amputate part of its paw. “Our rescues we have, he’s our first cat rescue, but I feel like they do in a way find us, that it just kind of happens that we’re in the right place at the right time,” said Nicole Beach.

Nicole Beach named him Oscar. She said there just is something special about raising a rescued animal. “They look at you with the love in their eyes just so grateful and thankful that we took them in, and now they’re being spoiled,” said Nicole.

The Beach couple said they just want to get the word out about Oscar being shot, because someone may be able to help them find who is responsible.

“We kind of want to be that voice for the animals, we want to advocate for them and bring awareness to abuse and neglect for animals, [be]cause it is out there, it happens all the time, unfortunately. I’m just not sure without anybody coming forward saying that they did see something that happened, there’s nothing that can be done,” said Nicole.

The family says Oscar is really taking a liking to his new home with six other dogs that have been rescued. The same family was in the news a couple of years ago when they rescued a dog after it was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Ruidoso and lost a leg.

