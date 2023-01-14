NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare of New Mexico has opened the first kiosk for a new pilot program.

The kiosk was unveiled at the Lake Valley Senior Center in Crownpoint on Friday.

It’s the first in a series of kiosks that will allow people to connect to social services, conduct live video visits, and access physical and behavioral health care.

Officials said the kiosks are just one way they are trying to break down barriers to health care access.

The pilot program will eventually include five kiosks across the state.