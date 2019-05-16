King of Zambia awarded honorary degree from WNMU

Western New Mexico University has given an honorary doctorate degree to the King of Zambia.

His Majesty Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II has been visiting New Mexico this week. He’s been focused on providing higher education to the 6 million Bemba people of his African nation by working with Western New Mexico to offer online courses and have Zambian students enroll in classes there.

He says the degree is an honor for his entire country, “Which is the very highest honor I could receive from the American people. I might say I’m extended family now.”

His Majesty says the partnership with New Mexico has greatly benefited his people.