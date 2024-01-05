TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids from the Taos Pueblo are sharing their culture with the world by writing and illustrating their own book, “Sacred Spiral.”

The 50-page book is full of paintings that help tell cultural stories that are significant to the Taos Pueblo and its history. The book is made possible through the Aspen Song Kids Program. Director of the program, Tarynce Hice says the goal is to preserve their native language, culture, heritage and traditions. “So we started this program for the youth to come together to be able to learn our language, which is Tewa, and be bale to share their stories with the world and to learn the stories from the elders to carry on those traditions,” Hice said.

Hise says the recently published book is the first book published by pueblo kids to be featured in the U.S. Library of Congress. He says they also hope to get the book in the space station. The students have been hosting book signings and hope to have a full book tour in California and along the east coast.