Kids and adults can now battle bots at Be Greater Than Average events

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Be Greater Than Average is celebrating the success of their Battling Bots Leagues by offering more programs for adults. Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average says the new events will be for kids and kids at heart. “We now have our own space so we are offering STEAM innovation lab workshops for two,” says Dr. Gruenig.

The next event Be Greater Than Average has planned is a Battle Bots event on July 11 and later in July, they’ll be offering an Innovation Lab workshop. More information is available on their website.