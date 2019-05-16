Kidnapping of 9-year-old New Mexico girl under investigation

Police are investigating a New Mexico girl’s disappearance as a kidnapping.

Officials say 9-year-old Roberta Manzanales of Texico was found safe in Portales around 7 a.m.

She was last seen walking near Texico Elementary School about 30 minutes away. Investigators are questioning a person-of-interest, a middle-aged man who was a family friend, but they wouldn’t say anything more.

Texico police say they’re working with several agencies on this case including the District Attorney’s office, FBI, and State Police.