Kidnapping of 9-year-old New Mexico girl under investigation

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
roberta manzanales_1558005099771.png.jpg

Police are investigating a New Mexico girl’s disappearance as a kidnapping. 

Officials say 9-year-old Roberta Manzanales of Texico was found safe in Portales around 7 a.m. 

She was last seen walking near Texico Elementary School about 30 minutes away. Investigators are questioning a person-of-interest, a middle-aged man who was a family friend, but they wouldn’t say anything more. 

Texico police say they’re working with several agencies on this case including the District Attorney’s office, FBI, and State Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss