Kickstarter launched to create illustrated history of Carrizozo, NM

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – An author’s latest work focuses on a small New Mexico town. It’s a new graphic novel that tells the story of its railroad history, architecture and thriving community of artists.

Rick Geary has been an award-winning graphic artist for decades, with work featured in publications like National Lampoon and Heavy Metal. He’s lived in Carrizozo for the past 13 years and volunteers at the town’s museum. He says that’s where he gets questions about the town, so he figured he’d use his illustrative talents for a colorful history lesson.

“People come in all the time wondering about the town, what its history is, where it came from, what’s it doing here,” said Geary. “I thought finally after 13 years, I would do a little history book to satisfy people’s curiosities.”

Geary is using Kickstarter to fund the project, which offers different rewards for those who contribute. He says this is his eighth graphic novel he’s funded through the site.

“It had been recommended to me as a good platform to fund creative projects. I tried it out with a little graphic novel and it worked so well that I’ve done eight books through Kickstarter now,” said Geary. “They’ve all gone past their goal and been very successful.”

Many of the recent books are focused around the area’s history, including the Lincoln County War and Billy the Kid. Carrizozo, located west of Roswell, is a railroad town, which Geary says is one of his favorite things to draw.

“Carrizozo has such a colorful history, it’s kind of hard to pick one thing, but this is a railroad town and it built, briefly, it’s prosperity on the railroad and every time a page of history or illustration has to do with steam locomotives, they’re my favorite,” said Geary. “I have a lot of fun doing those.”

There’s still a week left to contribute to the Kickstarter. Rewards range from signed copies of the book to original art by Geary, himself.

“The goal that we set covers the printing and shipping,” said Geary. “Whatever we get on top of that, I use for postage and sending books out to the contributors and people can contribute on different levels and get different premiums like original art or a page of art from the book.”

The book will be about 60 pages long and iwll be released later this spring, around April. Geary says once finished, it will be available to buy on his website, as well as retailers in Carrizozo, Lincoln and Fort Stanton. His other novels are currently available online.