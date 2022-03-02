ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scammers are always working and they work especially hard during tax season. IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent Brian Watson has some advice for everyone during tax season.

Watson says the most common scam is phishing emails and text message. Scammers use these emails and texts to try and get personal information. The IRS does not send emails or text messages, so any messages claiming to be from the IRS is a scam.

Another common way people get scammed is clicking on links that supposedly are coming from banking institutions or other accounts. Watson says the safest way to handle this is to call the bank or account directly instead of clicking on any links.

The best advice is to just be careful and pay attention to anything that seems out of the ordinary or suspicious. The safest option is to directly call your bank or the IRS before you click on links or provide any personal information.

For more information visit irs.gov or you can call and make an appointment to visit the local IRS office in Albuquerque.