Keep Roswell Beautiful seeking paid intern

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep Roswell Beautiful aims to improve the community by ending litter, improving recycling practices, and beautification projects. Now, the department is seeking a young professional paid intern to help with videos and presentations.

Objectives for the intern include researching and producing presentations, coordinating times to present to local elementary, middle, high school, and college classes, tracking and maintaining a log of presentation participants, and participating in KRB programs and events. The internship is grant-funded with a focus on youth empowerment.

The intern must be between 14 and 25-years-old, must have a flexible schedule, and will work 20 hours a week at $10.50 an hour. Anyone interested in the position is asked to send a letter of interest to Keep Roswell Beautiful Program Coordinator Thalia Pantoja-Gruis at t.pantoja@roswell-nm.gov.

The deadline to submit is Monday, January 4, 2021, at 5 p.m. For more information, visit roswell.nm.gov.

