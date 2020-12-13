Keep America Beautiful recognizing Santa Fe for environmental efforts

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) - A mother from Hobbs has a scathing message for the state with a call to action to address students' mental health during the pandemic. This comes after the death of her son.

Katrina Fuller was shocked when she got a letter from the Public Education Department Friday about her son being truant. She said her 11-year-old son Landon took his own life back in April and the message took her back to the worst day of her life. "I started crying, and screaming, I was so angry because if my son was alive, he would be in school," said Fuller.