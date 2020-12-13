Keep America Beautiful recognizing Santa Fe for environmental efforts

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep Santa Fe Beautiful has received national recognition for its work in the city.
The National Keep America Beautiful program nominated the Santa Fe chapter for its President’s Circle Award. The chapter received the recognition for helping to end littering, improving recycling, and beautifying the Santa Fe community.
