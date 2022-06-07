FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say Raul Gomez died at Lake Farmington after his kayak flipped June 5. They say he was paddling in windy conditions and by the time other kayakers reached him, he had gone under.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Parents of kids involved in school bus crash sue driver, APS, bus driver
- Entertainment: Disney apologizes after employee interrupts marriage proposal
- Weird: Video shows deputy’s confusion after CYFD worker won’t take children from home
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 6 de Junio 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight
A New Mexico State Police dive team recovered his body Monday morning. Police say he was not wearing a life jacket.