SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – K-Mart’s Santa Fe location will be closed for good by the end of the year, leaving just two stores standing in New Mexico.

The company announced 100 of its stores will shut down in December. That includes the location on Saint Michaels Drive in Santa Fe.

Now, the only K-Marts still open are in Farmington and Hobbs. A Sears store in Las Cruces will also be shuttered.