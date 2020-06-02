Juvenile found dead after fire in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire that resulted in the death of a child is under investigation. It happened on Friday at 1102 Mescalero Street in Alamogordo. Firefighters say when they arrived they found a man severely burned and then inside a juvenile who had died. The man was flown to a hospital in El Paso for treatment and officials are not releasing any more information on the child.

They say while the fire is under investigation it is not suspicious. Some neighbors reported a delay in firefighters arriving but according to dispatch records they arrived on scene six and a half minutes after the 911 call was made.

