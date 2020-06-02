Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Juvenile found dead after fire in Alamogordo

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire that resulted in the death of a child is under investigation. It happened on Friday at 1102 Mescalero Street in Alamogordo. Firefighters say when they arrived they found a man severely burned and then inside a juvenile who had died. The man was flown to a hospital in El Paso for treatment and officials are not releasing any more information on the child.

They say while the fire is under investigation it is not suspicious. Some neighbors reported a delay in firefighters arriving but according to dispatch records they arrived on scene six and a half minutes after the 911 call was made.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss